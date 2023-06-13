The Blue Jays placed Belt on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left hamstring inflammation, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Belt participated in running drills ahead of Tuesday's game against Baltimore, but he apparently wasn't able to show the team he's well enough to avoid an IL stint. Belt will now be sidelined for the next 10 days at minimum, and Ernie Clement will return from Triple-A Buffalo to fill his roster spot.