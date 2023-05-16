site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-brandon-belt-not-in-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Belt is not in the Blue Jays' lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
George Springer is getting a start at designated hitter and Cavan Biggio is in right field. Belt is heating up this month but will take a seat Tuesday after starting each of the last eight contests.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read