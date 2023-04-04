Belt isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
After starting the season just 1-for-11 at the plate through three games, Belt will take a seat Friday for the second time in three days. George Springer will take over as Toronto's designated hitter, opening up right field for Whit Merrifield and allowing Santiago Espinal to get reps at second base, batting eighth.
