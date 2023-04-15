site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 15, 2023
at
11:38 am ET
•
1 min read
Belt is out of the lineup Saturday against the Rays.
Belt has gotten it going a bit after a dreadful start to the season, but he'll start out on the bench Saturday with Tampa Bay lining up a bullpen game. Alejandro Kirk is at DH and Danny Jansen is catching.
