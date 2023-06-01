site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Out again Thursday
Belt (illness) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Brewers.
Belt is dealing with a stomach bug and will miss a second straight start. Cavan Biggio will handle first base while Vladimir Guerrero slides into the designated hitter spot.
