Belt (back) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rangers.

Belt, who left Monday's game early due to lower-back muscle spasms, likely would have been in the lineup Tuesday against righty Max Scherzer if he were able physically. Spencer Horwitz will start at first base and hit cleanup. With the Jays facing lefty Jordan Montgomery on Wednesday, Belt likely will be held out until at least Thursday's matchup against Nathan Eovaldi.