Belt (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Belt left Saturday's 9-4 loss after feeling tightness in his left hamstring and will now miss at least one game due to the injury. According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca, Belt underwent an MRI following his departure from the contest, but the Blue Jays have yet to provide an update on the severity of the injury. The team appears to be viewing Belt as day-to-day for the time being.