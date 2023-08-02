Belt went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Tuesday's 13-3 loss to the Orioles.

Not much went right for the Blue Jays in this one, but Belt supplied their final bit of offense by taking Kyle Bradish deep in the third inning. The veteran first baseman is slashing .209/.341/.478 since the beginning of July, launching five of his nine homers on the year in 19 games over that stretch.