Belt (knee) will serve as the designated hitter and bat third in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

The veteran will don a Blue Jays uniform for the first time after 12 years with the Giants. Belt, who underwent right knee surgery last September, has been brought along slowly in camp thus far. If healthy, Belt should serve as the primary DH against right-handed pitching, ceding occasional starts to Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen among others.