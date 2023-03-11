Belt (knee) will serve as the designated hitter and bat third in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
The veteran will don a Blue Jays uniform for the first time after 12 years with the Giants. Belt, who underwent right knee surgery last September, has been brought along slowly in camp thus far. If healthy, Belt should serve as the primary DH against right-handed pitching, ceding occasional starts to Alejandro Kirk and Danny Jansen among others.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Takes live batting practice•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: A week away from game action•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Being eased into camp•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Deems self healthy, expects to DH•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Headed to Toronto•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Responding well to surgery•