Belt (illness) isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday against the Athletics.
A stomach virus kept Belt out of Monday's lineup, and the issue seems to still be bothering him ahead of Tuesday's contest. George Springer will serve as Toronto's DH while Belt recovers, allowing Cavan Biggio to start in right field and bat sixth.
