Belt (back) began a hitting progression Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager John Schneider noted that Belt may be able to play in a rehab game with Triple-A Buffalo before the minor-league season ends, but it will depend on how quickly Belt is able to recover. The 35-year-old landed on the injured list Sept. 12 due to back spasms and should still be able to make it back to Toronto's lineup before the end of the season.