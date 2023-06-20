Belt (hamstring) ran the bases Tuesday without issue, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Belt also hit off a high-velocity pitching machine and drew a positive review from Blue Jays manager John Schneider. He could be activated from the injured list as early as Wednesday, though that move might be delayed until Friday with Thursday being a scheduled team off day. Belt has been on the shelf since June 13, retroactive to June 10, because of a left hamstring strain.
