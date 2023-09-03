The Blue Jays scratched Belt from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Rockies due to lower-back tightness.

Just 10 minutes before Sunday's 3:10 p.m. ET opening pitch, the Blue Jays opted to hold Belt out of the lineup while he continues to deal with the back issues that first cropped up this past Tuesday. After missing three days, Belt returned to the lineup for the first two games of the series in Colorado, going 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and two additional runs. Spencer Horwitz was added to the lineup as a replacement for Belt and will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday.