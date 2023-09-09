Belt (illness) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Royals.
Belt hasn't played in a week, first due to back issues and then due to a stomach virus. It's not clear exactly when he'll return to the field, but the Blue Jays haven't seen the need to place him on the injured list. Spencer Horwitz will be Saturday's designated hitter.
