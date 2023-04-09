Belt is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The lefty-hitting Belt will take a seat for the second time in the series while the Angels bring another southpaw (Reid Detmers) to the hill. George Springer will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter in the series finale, opening up a spot in the outfield for Whit Merrifield.
