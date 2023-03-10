Belt (knee) took live batting practice Friday in Blue Jays camp, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Belt has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game this spring as he completes his recovery from September knee surgery, but the restraints could come off as soon as this weekend. The 34-year-old joined the Jays on a one-year, $9.3 million contract in January and is fully expected to be a regular option at DH by Opening Day.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: A week away from game action•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Being eased into camp•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Deems self healthy, expects to DH•
-
Blue Jays' Brandon Belt: Headed to Toronto•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Responding well to surgery•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Heads to 60-day IL•