Belt (knee) took live batting practice Friday in Blue Jays camp, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Belt has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game this spring as he completes his recovery from September knee surgery, but the restraints could come off as soon as this weekend. The 34-year-old joined the Jays on a one-year, $9.3 million contract in January and is fully expected to be a regular option at DH by Opening Day.

More News