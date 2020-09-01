Vogelbach was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
It's the second such move in less than two weeks for Vogelbach, who was designated for assignment and subsequently traded by the Mariners in mid-August. In 20 games between the two sides, he has a total of just five hits. His .088/.246/.211 season slash line is a far cry from the .208/.341/.439 line he posted last season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Set to join active roster•
-
Blue Jays' Daniel Vogelbach: Traded to Toronto•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Not starting Friday•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Smacks two-run homer•
-
Mariners' Daniel Vogelbach: Takes seat Tuesday•