Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Vogelbach will be activated ahead of Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Toronto acquired Vogelbach from the Mariners on Sunday, but the first baseman/designated hitter had been stuck in limbo for the past few days while he waited to complete the COVID-19 intake testing process. Now that Vogelbach has cleared all health-related protocols, he'll provide the Blue Jays with a left-handed power bat off the bench. Vogelbach is somewhat redundant with another lefty-hitting, first base/DH type in Rowdy Tellez already on the roster, so the former could be a store for a limited role initially.