Vogelbach was traded from the Mariners to the Blue Jays on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations.

Vogelbach was designated for assignment Wednesday after spending five seasons with the Mariners. The 27-year-old generated fairly solid power numbers in 2019, but he's maintained a relatively low batting average. He got off to an especially slow start in 2020 as he hit .094 with two home runs and four RBI over 53 at-bats, and it's unclear what kind of role he could play with the Blue Jays.