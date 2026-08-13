Blue Jays' Jose Soriano: Posts quality start in no-decision

Soriano did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Red Sox, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Soriano opened with four scoreless innings before surrendering a solo homer in the fifth, throwing 63 of 90 pitches for strikes en route to his first quality start with his new club. The 27-year-old has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in seven straight outings, including just two earned runs over his past three. He'll carry a 3.16 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 134:62 K:BB across 133.2 innings with the Angels and Blue Jays into a road matchup with the Rays next week.