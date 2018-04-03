Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Back at third

Donaldson is the starting third baseman for Tuesday's tilt with the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Donaldson had been limited to DH duties due to a case of dead arm, but it seems like he's feeling well enough to return to the field. He's gotten a hit in his past three contests including a homer in Monday's series opener, so it doesn't seem like the issue is overly problematic. It's still worth monitoring moving forward in case his batting average doesn't improve, though.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories