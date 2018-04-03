Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Back at third

Donaldson is the starting third baseman for Tuesday's tilt with the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Donaldson had been limited to DH duties due to a case of dead arm, but it seems like he's feeling well enough to return to the field. He's gotten a hit in his past three contests including a homer in Monday's series opener, so it doesn't seem like the issue is overly problematic. It's still worth monitoring moving forward in case his batting average doesn't improve, though.