Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Back in lineup Friday
Donaldson (calf) is in the Blue Jays' lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.
Donaldson has been out of the lineup since Sunday while dealing with a calf strain. Barring any setbacks, he'll be back in time to be fully prepared for the upcoming season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Should return Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Hindered by calf cramps•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Battling calf ailment•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Leaves game with dehydration•
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...