Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Back in lineup Friday

Donaldson (calf) is in the Blue Jays' lineup for Friday's game against the Phillies.

Donaldson has been out of the lineup since Sunday while dealing with a calf strain. Barring any setbacks, he'll be back in time to be fully prepared for the upcoming season.

