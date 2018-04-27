Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Clears final hurdle before rehab assignment

Donaldson (shoulder) threw to bases Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This was the final hurdle to overcome before a rehab assignment. Manager John Gibbons said that it's unclear when Donaldson will rehab with an affiliate, but it appears that the star third baseman is very close to a return to the active roster.

