Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Clears final hurdle before rehab assignment
Donaldson (shoulder) threw to bases Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This was the final hurdle to overcome before a rehab assignment. Manager John Gibbons said that it's unclear when Donaldson will rehab with an affiliate, but it appears that the star third baseman is very close to a return to the active roster.
