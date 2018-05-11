Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Collects three hits
Donaldson went 3-for-4 with a double Thursday against the Mariners.
Donaldson had been in a prolonged slump since returning to the lineup, recording only five hits in 29 at-bats entering Thursday's game. However, this performance was a step forward as he doubled off Mike Leake and was one of the few bright spots in the Blue Jays' lineup. While there have been no indications from the team that his shoulder injury is hindering his performance, he is now slugging just .494 in 79 at-bats -- his lowest mark since 2014.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Has big return to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Activated ahead of twin bill•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Likely to be activated Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Plays seven innings in rehab game•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Returning to field Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Goes hitless in first rehab game•
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...