Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Collects three hits

Donaldson went 3-for-4 with a double Thursday against the Mariners.

Donaldson had been in a prolonged slump since returning to the lineup, recording only five hits in 29 at-bats entering Thursday's game. However, this performance was a step forward as he doubled off Mike Leake and was one of the few bright spots in the Blue Jays' lineup. While there have been no indications from the team that his shoulder injury is hindering his performance, he is now slugging just .494 in 79 at-bats -- his lowest mark since 2014.