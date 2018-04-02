Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Could be back at third base Tuesday
The Blue Jays are hopeful that Donaldson (arm) will be back at third base Tuesday against the White Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson visibly struggled to make throws from third base in the season opener against the Yankees and was moved to designated hitter for the remainder of the series. He was reportedly suffering from a dead arm and couldn't throw but was still able to hit. He was able to participate in long toss following Sunday's game and it appears that he won't be off the field much longer. It will be worth monitoring the issue in coming weeks to make sure that it doesn't linger and affect Donaldson's performance at the plate.
