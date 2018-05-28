Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Dealing with calf tightness

Donaldson was removed from Monday's game against the Red Sox with left calf tightness, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson appeared to suffer the injury while running the bases in the fifth inning, as he gingerly made his way to third base on a double from Justin Smoak before being replaced on the bases by Gio Urshela. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, but he spent some time on the disabled list at the start of last season with a right calf injury. He is currently be evaluated by the Blue Jays' medical staff.