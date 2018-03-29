Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Dealing with dead arm
Manager John Gibbons said after Thursday's loss that Donaldson is dealing with a 'dead arm,' Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson simply didn't look like himself on several throws across the diamond Thursday. He had already sat out of Toronto's exhibition games in Montreal for maintenance purposes, but it's clear that his arm still isn't 100 percent. Gibbons said that this is a case of dead arm rather than any sort of injury for Donaldson. It'll be worth monitoring whether the Blue Jays opt to deploy him as the designated hitter until his arm is back to full strength.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Skipping Montreal exhibitions•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Should return Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Hindered by calf cramps•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Battling calf ailment•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...