Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Dealing with minor shoulder issue

Donaldson's right shoulder is "hanging a little bit" according to manager John Gibbons, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Donaldson has appeared in two Grapefruit League games, both as a designated hitter. The team expects him to start at third base Tuesday. The 32-year-old has dealt with a variety of injures over the past few years, though the fact that he's already played through this one, at least as a designated hitter, suggests that it's not likely to significantly impact his season.