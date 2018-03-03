Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Dealing with minor shoulder issue

Donaldson's right shoulder is "hanging a little bit" according to manager John Gibbons, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Donaldson has appeared in two Grapefruit League games, both as a designated hitter. The team expects him to start at third base Tuesday. The 32-year-old has dealt with a variety of injures over the past few years, though the fact that he's already played through this one, at least as a designated hitter, suggests that it's not likely to significantly impact his season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • charlie-blackmon.jpg

    Outfield Tiers 2.0

    Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...

  • francisco-lindor.jpg

    Shortstop Tiers 2.0

    Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...

  • travis-shaw.jpg

    Third Base Tiers 2.0

    Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....