Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Doesn't get activated over weekend

The Blue Jays didn't activate Donaldson (calf) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Orioles, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

There had been optimism that Donaldson would return from the DL at some point over the weekend, but the third baseman apparently hasn't quite made a full recovery from the left calf injury that he sustained May 28. While Toronto hasn't indicated that Donaldson has endured a setback, he may need to complete a few more on-field workouts before the team is comfortable signing off on his activation.