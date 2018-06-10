Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Doesn't get activated over weekend
The Blue Jays didn't activate Donaldson (calf) from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Sunday's series finale against the Orioles, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
There had been optimism that Donaldson would return from the DL at some point over the weekend, but the third baseman apparently hasn't quite made a full recovery from the left calf injury that he sustained May 28. While Toronto hasn't indicated that Donaldson has endured a setback, he may need to complete a few more on-field workouts before the team is comfortable signing off on his activation.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Remains out of lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Could return Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Lands on disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Out of lineup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...