Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Exits Saturday's game

Donaldson (shoulder) was removed from Saturday's contest against the Nationals after drawing a walk in the bottom of the first inning, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Donaldson has been battling a minor right shoulder issue throughout the course of spring camp and it appeared to have cropped up again during Saturday's game. In the top of the first frame, Donaldson fielded a ground ball at third base but was unable to get enough on the throw to nail the Victor Robles at first, which shouldn't be scrutinized yet isn't a great sign for the 32-year-old. Expect an update on his status in the coming hours/days.