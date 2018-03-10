Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Exits Saturday's game
Donaldson (shoulder) was removed from Saturday's contest against the Nationals after drawing a walk in the bottom of the first inning, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.
Donaldson has been battling a minor right shoulder issue throughout the course of spring camp and it appeared to have cropped up again during Saturday's game. In the top of the first frame, Donaldson fielded a ground ball at third base but was unable to get enough on the throw to nail the Victor Robles at first, which shouldn't be scrutinized yet isn't a great sign for the 32-year-old. Expect an update on his status in the coming hours/days.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Leaves game with dehydration•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Making spring debut at third base•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Dealing with minor shoulder issue•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Avoids arbitration with record-breaking deal•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Interested in signing extension with Jays•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Out of Sunday lineup•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.