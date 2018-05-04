Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Has big return to lineup
Donaldson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the second game of a double-header against the Indians on Thursday.
Donaldson returned to the lineup Thursday after missing three weeks due to shoulder inflammation. He started at third base in the afternoon game while remaining in the lineup as the designated hitter for the second game of the double-header. Regardless of his defensive role, he showed no signs of rust, blasting a home run in each game while also recording two doubles. Thursday's performances added to his elite power production and his slugging percentage is now .579 in 57 at-bats this season.
