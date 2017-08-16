Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers again Tuesday
Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.
Finally healthy, Donaldson is trying to make up for lost time and keep the Jays in the AL wild-card chase with homers in three straight games, along with a .364 (16-for-44) batting average, seven home runs and 19 RBI through 13 games in August. The 2015 AL MVP has a disappointing 18 homers and 50 RBI on the year, but he's more than capable of carrying a fantasy squad down the stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Stays hot with another blast Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers twice off Sabathia on Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers in third straight game•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Appeared to hurt hand in 11th inning•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Smashes ninth home run Saturday•
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...