Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers again Tuesday

Donaldson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rays.

Finally healthy, Donaldson is trying to make up for lost time and keep the Jays in the AL wild-card chase with homers in three straight games, along with a .364 (16-for-44) batting average, seven home runs and 19 RBI through 13 games in August. The 2015 AL MVP has a disappointing 18 homers and 50 RBI on the year, but he's more than capable of carrying a fantasy squad down the stretch.