Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Lands on disabled list
Donaldson (calf) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Donaldson tested his injured calf before Friday's game and clearly it did not respond well. Lefty reliever Tim Mayza was recalled in a corresponding roster move while Yangervis Solarte appears set to take over at third base, although the Blue Jays could decide to promote top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. if Donaldson needs more than the minimum 10 days. Donaldson's stint was backdated to May 29.
