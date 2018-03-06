Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Making spring debut at third base
Donaldson (shoulder) will bat third and man third base in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It marks the spring debut at third base for Donaldson, who had made each of his previous three starts in Grapefruit League play at designated hitter. Donaldson should see his reps at third base pick up as Opening Day draws nearer, but his veteran status ensures the Blue Jays won't overwork him during spring training as manager John Gibbons looks to assess fringier options on the roster.
