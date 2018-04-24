Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Nearing rehab assignment
Manager John Gibbons said Donaldson (shoulder) could embark on a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson, who recently resumed throwing, continues to make solid progress as works his way back from inflammation in his throwing shoulder. The Blue Jays are expected to reevaluate him Wednesday, and if everything checks out, the stud third baseman could be cleared to return to game action by the end of the week. A timetable for his return to the big-league lineup will hopefully come into focus once he kicks off a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Resumes throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Unlikely to return this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Placed on DL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives day off•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Connects for grand slam•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Back at third•
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...