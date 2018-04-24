Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager John Gibbons said Donaldson (shoulder) could embark on a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Donaldson, who recently resumed throwing, continues to make solid progress as works his way back from inflammation in his throwing shoulder. The Blue Jays are expected to reevaluate him Wednesday, and if everything checks out, the stud third baseman could be cleared to return to game action by the end of the week. A timetable for his return to the big-league lineup will hopefully come into focus once he kicks off a rehab assignment.