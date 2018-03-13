Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not playing Tuesday
Donaldson (illness) isn't listed in the lineup for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson hasn't played since Saturday after experiencing dehydration and is apparently still in need of additional rest. After being eased into spring training while recovering from a minor shoulder issue, Donaldson has logged just 11 at-bats during Grapefruit League play. If he's able to shake off the illness in the coming days and return to the lineup, Donaldson should suit up at least semi-regularly for the rest of the spring and get in enough at-bats for the Blue Jays to feel comfortable deploying him on an everyday basis when the season begins.
