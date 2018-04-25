Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Progresses to long toss
Donaldson (shoulder) moved to long toss and will be required to throw across the diamond before embarking on a rehab assignment, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Donaldson was able to resume throwing last week and appears to be nearing a rehab assignment by this weekend if he continues on this progression. Expect another update once he proves that he can handle the throw from third to first in the coming days.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Resumes throwing•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Unlikely to return this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Placed on DL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives day off•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Connects for grand slam•
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.