Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Progresses to long toss

Donaldson (shoulder) moved to long toss and will be required to throw across the diamond before embarking on a rehab assignment, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Donaldson was able to resume throwing last week and appears to be nearing a rehab assignment by this weekend if he continues on this progression. Expect another update once he proves that he can handle the throw from third to first in the coming days.

