Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Ramping up intensity

Donaldson (calf) is 'ramping up intensity' in his rehab over the next several days, after which he will begin baserunning and preparation for game play, MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm reports.

Jays manager John Gibbons said that once Donaldson is cleared to resume running at full intensity, he wouldn't require a lengthy rehab assignment. While that sounds as if the Jays are optimistic, it's still not exactly a clear timetable and sounds as if they are putting their best face on the situation. This jibes with their potential desire to trade him before the end of the month. There's still good reason to remain skeptical.