Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Resumes throwing
Donaldson (shoulder) resumed throwing in Florida on Thursday but will not return against the Yankees this weekend, Gregor Chisholm of MLb.com reports.
Manager John Gibbons added that Donaldson "felt great," though there isn't a precise timetable for his return at the moment. Donaldson is eligible to return Saturday, but it appears as though both parties are viewing his reinstatement during the club's six-game home stand starting Tuesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Unlikely to return this weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Placed on DL with shoulder inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Receives day off•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Connects for grand slam•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Back at third•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Could be back at third base Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...