Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Resumes throwing

Donaldson (shoulder) resumed throwing in Florida on Thursday but will not return against the Yankees this weekend, Gregor Chisholm of MLb.com reports.

Manager John Gibbons added that Donaldson "felt great," though there isn't a precise timetable for his return at the moment. Donaldson is eligible to return Saturday, but it appears as though both parties are viewing his reinstatement during the club's six-game home stand starting Tuesday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories