Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Returning to field Tuesday

Donaldson (shoulder) will play third base in a rehab game Tuesday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Donaldson was able to act as the designated hitter in his first rehab game Saturday, but it seems like he'll finally be able to return to the hot corner in an actual game shortly. No firm timetable for his return has been released, though Chisholm noted that a return Friday when the Blue Jays play in Tampa Bay would make sense given that Donaldson is currently rehabbing with the team's affiliate in Dunedin, which is less than an hour away from Tropicana Field.