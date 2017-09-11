Play

Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Returns to lineup Monday

Donaldson (illness) is serving as Toronto's designated hitter and hitting third Monday against the Orioles, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After missing four games with a cold, Donaldson is ready to return to the lineup Monday. He'll head into a favorable matchup, as the struggling Ubaldo Jimenez is taking the mound for Baltimore.

