Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Running with no symptoms
Donaldson (calf) resumed baseball activities Tuesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
He has begun a running progression with no symptoms, which is a good sign for someone recovering from a calf injury. Donaldson reportedly resumed hitting last week, so he may be nearing a rehab stint.
