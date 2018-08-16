Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Runs bases Wednesday
Donaldson (calf) ran the bases Wednesday and said in a post to his personal Instagram account that he's "getting closer," Aaron Rose of MLB.com reports.
Donaldson provided a video clip of him rounding first base at a good speed before holding up and returning to the bag. He'll continue to ramp up his baserunning intensity before eventually being cleared to head out on a rehab assignment, which could happen within the week depending on how his calf responds. Despite his extended absence, Donaldson isn't expected to require a lengthy rehab assignment once he's cleared to return to game action.
