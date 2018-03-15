Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Should return Friday
Donaldson indicated Thursday his calf is fine and plans to play Friday's spring game against the Phillies, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Donaldson exited Saturday's game with calf cramps due to dehydration, but underwent acupuncture earlier this week and feels ready to go. The 32-year-old has 11 spring training at-bats thus far as he has also battled a shoulder injury, but appears otherwise healthy with Opening Day less than two weeks away.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Hindered by calf cramps•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Battling calf ailment•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Leaves game with dehydration•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Exits Saturday's game•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...