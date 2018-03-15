Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Should return Friday

Donaldson indicated Thursday his calf is fine and plans to play Friday's spring game against the Phillies, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Donaldson exited Saturday's game with calf cramps due to dehydration, but underwent acupuncture earlier this week and feels ready to go. The 32-year-old has 11 spring training at-bats thus far as he has also battled a shoulder injury, but appears otherwise healthy with Opening Day less than two weeks away.