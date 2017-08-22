Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Sticking at shortstop?
Manager John Gibbons slyly suggested that he'll continue deploying Donaldson at shortstop routinely through the end of the season, Richard Griffin of The Toronto Star reports.
Shifting the slugger up the middle, and moving Jose Bautista to third base, gives Gibbons a chance to bolster his offense through the outfield. Donaldson has played three games at short thus far, and the Jays have 38 games remaining on the schedule. Judging by the sound of it, the third baseman should be able to gain eligibility at shortstop in the near future. Even more exciting is the prospect of Donaldson logging enough time this year to enter 2018 with that same flexibility.
