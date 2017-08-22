Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Still at shortstop

Donaldson is starting at shortstop and hitting second Tuesday against the Rays.

The Blue Jays will indeed continue to give Donaldson starts at shortstop, despite the fact that they are no longer playing in a National League ballpark. It may depend on league parameters, but at this rate, Donaldson has a chance to qualify at shortstop and third base next season. He is hitting .265/.393/.526 with 20 home runs in 81 games this season.