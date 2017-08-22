Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Still at shortstop
Donaldson is starting at shortstop and hitting second Tuesday against the Rays.
The Blue Jays will indeed continue to give Donaldson starts at shortstop, despite the fact that they are no longer playing in a National League ballpark. It may depend on league parameters, but at this rate, Donaldson has a chance to qualify at shortstop and third base next season. He is hitting .265/.393/.526 with 20 home runs in 81 games this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Sticking at shortstop?•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Starting at shortstop Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Hits two solo homers•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Stays hot with another blast Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Homers twice off Sabathia on Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...