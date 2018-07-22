Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Still no return timetable
Donaldson (calf) is going through a running program at the Blue Jays' minor league complex with "good intensity" but still doesn't have a timetable for his return, MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm reports.
Given that Donaldson hasn't played since May 28 and already has had one setback in his attempt to return, look for him to have more than a token rehab assignment once he advances to that stage.
