Play

Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Uncorks two more long balls

Donaldson went 3-for-5 with a pair of solo homers against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Both came off star left-hander Chris Sale, and they pushed Donaldson's homer total to 33 in just 110 games this season. If not for the time he missed to injury earlier this year, Donaldson would surely have cleared 40 long balls by now, and while his batting average is down from the last two seasons, he's drawing walks at a higher pace while unleashing his power stroke with regularity. At 31 years old, he should have a number of seasons left as one of the game's top third basemen.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast