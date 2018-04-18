Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Unlikely to return this weekend

Donaldson (shoulder) is expected to need more than 10 days on the disabled list, and is unlikely to return against the Yankees at any point this weekend, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Donaldson was initially placed on the DL retroactive to April 11, though manager John Gibbons doesn't think he will be ready to return Saturday, which is when he would be eligible to come off the shelf. Gibbons didn't make any promises heading into next week's series against Boston, starting Tuesday, but that seems to be the target date for Donaldson at this point in time. Expect another update on his status by the end of this weekend.