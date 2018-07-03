Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson: Will resume hitting soon

Donaldson (calf) will resume hitting later in the week, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Donaldson appeared to be nearing a return from his calf injury before suffering a setback in late June. He's restarting his activity progression with no symptoms and will begin to hit again soon. It remains unclear when he'll return to big-league action.

